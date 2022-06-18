Bitcoin drops below $18,300 as sell-off accelerates — here's what happened

Bitcoin plunged to $18,248, and ether fell to $944 as of mid-afternoon on Saturday, as the sell-off in the crypto market accelerates. The world's two most popular cryptocurrencies are down more than 35% in the past week, as both breach symbolic price barriers. Carnage in the crypto market is partly to do with pressure from macroeconomic forces, including spiraling inflation and a succession of Fed rate hikes. We have also seen these blue chip cryptos track equities lower. It doesn't help that crypto firms are laying off large swaths of employees, and some of the most popular names in the industry are facing solvency meltdowns. Here's how we got here.

Monday

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky. Piaras Ó Mídheach | Sportsfile for Web Summit | Getty Images

The week started with crypto prices plummeting, and bitcoin falling as much as 17% at one point in the day. It seemed like the crypto winter was here. In the chaos, Celsius, a major crypto staking and lending firm, shocked the market when it announced that all withdrawals, swaps and transfers between accounts have been paused due to "extreme market conditions." In a memo addressed to the Celsius Community, the platform also said the move was designed to "stabilize liquidity and operations." Celsius effectively locked up its $12 billion in crypto assets under management, raising concerns about the platform's solvency. The news rippled across the crypto industry, reminding some of what happened in May, when a failed U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin project lost $60 billion in value and dragged the wider crypto industry down with it. Celsius was known for offering users a yield of up to 18.63% on their deposits. It's like a product a bank would offer, except with none of the regulatory safeguards. Those crazy high yields were what eventually came under scrutiny. "This risk certainly seems like it's just the beginning," said John Todaro, Needham's vice president of crypto assets and blockchain research. "What I would say is on the decentralized side — a lot of these DeFi protocols, a lot of those positions are over collateralized, so you shouldn't quite see the underfunding situation that could happen with centralized borrowers and lenders. But that being said, you could still see a lot of liquidations with that collateral being sold off on DeFi protocols," continued Todaro.

Tuesday

People watch as the logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Crypto markets appeared to stabilize on Tuesday, with bitcoin hovering at around $22,000 and ether at around $1,100. Investors were assessing the fallout of Celsius, and meanwhile, another crypto firm joined a growing list of companies cutting staff to try to shore up profits. Coinbase announced it was laying off nearly a fifth of its workforce due to crypto volatility. The company had previously cut spending and even rescinded job offers in the hopes of stabilizing its business. "We had the recent inflation report that came out that I think surprised many folks," explained President and Chief Operating Officer Emilie Choi. "We've had Jamie Dimon and others talk about an upcoming economic hurricane and so given what's happening in the economy, it feels like the most prudent thing to do right now," continued Choi. Crypto companies across the board are looking for ways to cut costs, as investors rotate out of the riskiest assets, pulling down trading volumes. Crypto.com recently announced a staff reduction of 260 people, as did Gemini, which said it would lay off 10% of its workforce — a first for the U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange and custodian.

Wednesday

Michael Saylor, chairman and chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, first got into bitcoin in 2020, when he decided to start adding the cryptocurrency to MicroStrategy's balance sheet as part of an unorthodox treasury management strategy. Eva Marie Uzcategui | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Thursday

Bitcoin and and other cryptocurrencies are in free fall. Dan Kitwood | Getty Images

We were back in the red on Thursday. Bitcoin fell to around $20,000, to prices it hadn't seen since the end of 2020. The losses were closely tied to a sell-off on Wall Street, in which the Dow fell 700 points to its lowest level in more than a year. It appears that investors can't shake the fears of recession, and some say it could take time for cryptocurrencies to recover from the sell-off in riskier assets. "I think that we're in a long drawdown period here," Jill Gunter, Espresso Systems co-founder & chief strategy officer, told CNBC's Squawk on the Street. "I think that we've taken the elevator down, and I think that we, as an industry, are going to have to take the stairs back up and climb out by building real utility," she said. Gunter said that, in many ways, what we're seeing is a "healthy washout." "One doesn't want to, as a builder, as an investor for the long-term... be in a market where it's being driven by just short-term price action, by speculation, as, let's be honest, the crypto market has been largely over the last couple of years," continued Gunter.

Friday into Saturday

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply as investors dump risk assets. A crypto lending company called Celsius is pausing withdrawals for its customers, sparking fears of contagion into the broader market. Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images