Past financial crises have made millennials 'more cautious, more proactive' in how they manage money, survey finds

Living through multiple financial crises and recessions has impacted the way millennials are now managing their money.

The experience has given members of that generation some confidence that they'll be able to make it through another recession if the U.S. falls into one amid high inflation and global uncertainty.

Fifty-six percent of millennials feel confident in their ability to protect their finances if there is another downturn, according to the May Advisor Authority survey from Nationwide Retirement Institute. The survey of 839 adults with more than $100,000 in investable assets was conducted online July 22-Aug. 17, 2021.

Other generations were not as sure that they'd be able to weather another financial storm – only 43% of Generation X and 33% of baby boomers said the same.

"I want to use the word resilient when it comes to these millennials, because those prior financial crises have really made them more cautious, more proactive and confident in how they're changing their saving and investing habits," said Kristi Martin Rodriguez, leader of the Nationwide Retirement Institute.

Millennials, who currently fall between the ages of 26 and 41, were teens or young adults during the Great Financial Crisis in 2007-2008, and were hit again by the pandemic recession in 2020.

"They're applying what they've really gotten out of those two financial crises, and really adopting these healthy habits," Rodriguez added.