Tax pros ‘very skeptical’ about expanded IRS voice bots for payments plans

If you get a tax bill and want help from the IRS to set up a payment plan, newly expanded voice bots may make for faster phone service, according to the agency. But some tax professionals are doubtful about the new plan to reduce wait times.

Artificial intelligence-driven IRS voice bots can now assist taxpayers by phone with setting up or making changes to payment plans.

"For the first time in 160 years, this agency is able to successfully interact with a taxpayer using artificial intelligence to access their account and resolve it, in certain situations, without any wait on hold," IRS deputy commissioner Darren Guillot said on a press call.

Callers, however, may still speak with an agent if needed.

That might be easier said than done.

Officially, the average phone wait time was 23 minutes in 2021, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate. But the agency has been struggling with staffing and increased call volumes. In its 2021 report to Congress, the National Taxpayer Advocate called out phone service as one of the most significant issues, noting that the agency only answered 11% of calls during fiscal year 2021.

More from Personal Finance:

80% of economists see 'stagflation' as a long-term risk

Why many younger baby boomers may outlive their 401(k) savings

1 in 4 expats 'seriously considering' renouncing U.S. citizenship