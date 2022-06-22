Millions of students never finish college. Here's what loan forgiveness may mean for them

Beyond highlighting the sky-high cost of college, the pandemic has also shed light on the overwhelming burden of student loan debt.

Average college tuition and fees edged higher again in the 2021-2022 academic year, reaching $10,740 for in-state students at four-year public schools, according to the College Board, which tracks trends in college pricing and student aid. Tuition and fees at four-year private institutions hit $38,070.

Next year, some colleges said they will hike tuition even more, citing inflation and other pressures.

Most students borrow to cover at least some of the cost. As a result, more than 40 million Americans now owe a collective $1.7 trillion in student debt, a balance that has tripled since the Great Recession.

Still, many believe that getting a degree is worth it. Studies show that college graduates will earn nearly $1 million more over the course of their careers.

However, there are others who start college and never finish.

Although college completion rates are on the rise, only about 63% of students enrolled in four-year institutions graduate within six years, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.