Tax return backlog is still 'crushing the IRS’ — and taxpayers — as pileup exceeds 21 million, agency watchdog reports

The IRS backlog of tax returns has swelled over the past year, despite efforts to clear the pileup, according to an agency watchdog.

There were 21.3 million unprocessed paper returns as of May 31, up from 20 million one year prior, the Taxpayer Advocate Service shared in its mid-year report to Congress.

"Unfortunately, at this point the backlog is still crushing the IRS, its employees and, most importantly, taxpayers," wrote National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins, who leads the independent organization within the IRS.

"That the backlog continues to grow is deeply concerning, primarily because millions of taxpayers have been waiting six months or more to receive their refunds," Collins added.

While more than 90% of taxpayers filed returns electronically last year, roughly 17 million sent paper filings, contributing to the backlog.

Over the past year, refund delays for some paper-filed returns have exceeded six months, with many waiting 10 months or more, according to the report.