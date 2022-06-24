LIVE UPDATES
Ukrainian forces will have to leave key eastern city, Luhansk governor says; retired Russian major captured
Ukrainian forces may soon give up the key battleground of Severodonetsk in the east, where their troops have suffered heavy losses and the Russian offensive has gained significant ground.
EU leaders have approved Ukraine's candidacy as to join the bloc, marking a milestone in its long journey to join the union.
Russian and Ukrainian forces remain nailed down in street battles in many cities, towns and villages in the eastern Luhansk region as Russian artillery fire destroys swathes of infrastructure and homes in the broader Donbas.
Russian pilot captured is a retired major, revealing Moscow's struggles to staff air force: UK
A Russian pilot shot down and captured by Ukrainian forces confessed to being a retired major of his country's air force, Britain's Ministry of Defense wrote in its daily intelligence update. The pilot had joined Russia's military contracting group Wagner and flown several missions in Ukraine, the update said, citing Ukrainian forces.
"The use of retired personnel, now working as Wagner contractors, to conduct close air support missions indicates that the Russian air force likely is struggling to support the invasion of Ukraine with sufficient aircrew," said the intelligence update, published in a series of tweets.
"This is likely due to a combination of Russia's insufficient numbers of suitably trained personnel and its combat losses."
The Russian pilot "reportedly used commercial GPS devices rather than Russian military navigation equipment" while flying his missions, the Ministry of Defense added.
— Natasha Turak
Ukrainian troops will have to leave Severodonetsk, Luhansk governor says
Ukrainian troops fighting a brutal battle for the strategically crucial city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine "will have to be withdrawn," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said on Ukrainian TV.
"Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," he said. Ukrainian forces have lost huge numbers of troops, as have Russian forces, in devastating fighting over a key territory that is one of two remaining Ukrainian-controlled cities in Luhansk, which is part of the eastern Donbas region that Russia has called an "unconditional priority" in its military pursuit.
Haidai added that Ukrainian troops have, however, pushed back an offensive on the outskirts of Lysychansk, the other remaining Ukrainian-controlled city in Luhansk.
— Natasha Turak
Biden approves $450 million security assistance package for Ukraine
The Biden administration announced a 13th security assistance package for Ukraine worth $450 million.
"This package contains weapons and equipment including new high mobility artillery rocket systems, tens of thousands of additional rounds of ammunition for the artillery systems that have already been provided, as well as patrol boats to help Ukraine defend its coast and its waterways," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby at a daily White House press briefing.
The assistance package includes the following, according to a Pentagon release:
- 4 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HMARS
- 36,000 rounds of 105 mm ammunition
- 18 tactical vehicles to tow 155 mm artillery
- 1,200 grenade launchers
- 2,000 machine guns
- 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats
- Spare parts and other equipment
The latest security package brings the U.S. commitment to $6.1 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine.
— Amanda Macias
Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova inch closer to EU member status
European Union leaders granted the countries of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia candidate status to join the bloc, a significant step on the long road to EU membership. The three countries applied for European Union membership in early March.
"Your countries are part of our European family. And today's historic decision by leaders confirms that," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet.
Ukrainian President Voldomyry Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that he was grateful for the support from European Union leaders.
Meanwhile, Kosovo and North Macedonia, among others, await their membership applications to progress.
— Amanda Macias