Russia wants to 'destroy the whole Donbas step by step,' Zelenskyy says; Russian forces look to take control of Severodonetsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the Donbas region of east Ukraine is continuing to see what he called "massive air and artillery strikes."

"The goal of the occupiers in this direction remains the same - they want to destroy the whole Donbas step by step" he said in his nightly address.

Zelenskyy also said he expects a decision this evening on whether Ukraine will be granted EU candidate status.

Several cities, towns and villages in the Luhansk region have been the focus of severe fighting for several weeks, with Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in street battles while Russian artillery fire destroys infrastructure and homes in the region.

Tensions remain high between Russia and Lithuania after the latter, a NATO member, banned the rail transfer of all EU sanctioned goods (such as metals, coal, construction materials and high-technology products) coming from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea.

Russia has warned of "serious" consequences against what it has called "hostile actions" of Lithuania, while NATO members have reiterated their support for the country.