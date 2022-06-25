70% of retirees would tell their younger selves to start saving earlier

Sporrer/Rupp | Image Source | Getty Images

The biggest piece of advice that people in retirement would pass along to their younger selves is simple: start saving earlier for the end of your career. Roughly 70% of retirees said that changing their habits to save or invest more and earlier is the top advice they'd give their younger selves, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute's retirement readiness survey. The report surveyed more than 1,100 Americans aged 55 and older with at least $50,000 in financial assets in April and May of this year. "This is something we hear all the time," said Shweta Lawande, a certified financial planner and lead advisor at Francis Financial, a New York-based firm. In addition, about half of respondents said they wish they'd have made certain changes earlier to better their current financial situation. This included being more aggressive with their investments, spending less, saving more and working with a financial advisor to have a solid plan for retirement.

Retirees didn't expect 'the severity of inflation'

What younger investors can learn from retirees

Taking note of current retirees regrets, as well as what they think they did well financially, is important for younger investors. Starting to save and invest for retirement as soon as possible can mean you'll be ready to stop working earlier. Having more time for money in the stock market to appreciate, and reap the benefits of compound growth, can be a huge help in meeting one's financial goals. "We cannot underestimate the power of time," Lawande said. It's also helpful to look to older investors, who have been through many market cycles, for discipline. "Being able to apply context to investments is so powerful," said Lawande, adding that younger clients are actually more likely to reach out during downturns worrying about the money they have in the stock market. "Don't react to what you're seeing in the market, don't react from a place of fear, trust the ship that you've built," she said.