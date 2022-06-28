Total shutdown of Russian gas pipelines to Europe 'is not inconceivable'

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a toast as he takes part in the XIV BRICS summit in virtual format via a video call, in Moscow on June 23, 2022.

The Group of 7 nations need to brace for a complete shutdown of Russian gas pipelines in the near term, and it could have severe consequences for Europe's economy, one analyst warned.

"The G-7 have to prepare for a shutdown of gas. The G-7 can deal with a cutback on oil. There are other supplies that could be gotten around the world, but the gas could be shut off and that would have consequences," said Jeffrey Schott, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told CNBC on Monday.

"Russia already has cut back substantially on gas flowing to Germany and through Ukraine, so shutting down the pipelines is not inconceivable. Russia also sells some LNG to Europe but not that much," he said in an email after the interview.

"The total cut-off of Russian supplies would prompt gas rationing at least for the short term," he said. "Russian supplies would be partially offset by increased LNG imports, increased supplies from Norway and Algeria, fuel-switching to coal, and conservation measures," Schott added.

Gazprom, Russia's state-backed energy supplier, has reduced its gas flows to Europe by about 60% over the past few weeks. The move prompted Germany, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands to all indicate they could turn back to coal once again.