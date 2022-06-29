Here are 3 ways to deal with inflation, rising rates and your credit 

Goc | Istock | Getty Images

As many consumers struggle to make ends meet and cover the rising costs of groceries, gas and nearly everything else, about three in five U.S. consumers admit they are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new survey. In addition, more than 25% say they spent more than they've earned in the past six months. Some consumers may be turning to credit cards to help pay for expenses. Yet many, who are living paycheck to paycheck, have been having difficulty making timely payments on cards that carry a higher-than-average card balance, the survey found. So how can you better manage your credit and credit cards during a financially stressful time? Here are three tips to help you get started.

1. Lower the interest rate on your credit card

2. Use autopay and alerts to manage balances

The average credit card balance was $5,219 in May 2022, about a $500 increase in 12 months, according to a report by VantageScore. As account balances have grown, credit card delinquencies — payments that are 30 to 90 days late — also have been trending higher since spring 2021, the study found. "Consumer delinquencies are on the rise again," said Credit Karma CEO Kenneth Lin. "They almost doubled since the low of the pandemic — and that is troubling."

To make sure you pay your credit card bills on time, set up automatic payments so that at least the minimum amount due (or better yet, a bit more money) is taken out of your bank account and sent directly to the card issuer every month. Then create calendar reminders and alerts on your phone or laptop — or use an actual calendar — to mark the dates when the payment will be pulled, as well as the date that the payment is due. Double check on both dates that the transaction and payment have been made. You want to avoid late fees, which will cost you up to $30 the first time you're late and $41 for subsequent incidents. And, if you can, try to pay the balance in full every month to avoid accruing interest.

3. Don't count on personal loans or buy now, pay later