For 3-D printing companies, producing in the stock market hasn't been easy

In this weekly series, CNBC takes a look at companies that made the inaugural Disruptor 50 list, 10 years later.

The industry of 3-D printing started with creating trinkets and toys, but it is slowly making its way into mainstream industrial production lines.

The full range of what 3-D printing can accomplish ranges from the novelty (pools and cheesecakes) to the vital (custom human body parts such as the ear that just made headlines around the world and much-needed medical supplies during the initial Covid response). It also includes the potentially game-changing economy-wide applications, from 3-D printed homes to jet engine parts — GE started doing that years ago — and rockets, including those from two-time CNBC Disruptor Relativity Space.

3-D printing technology has exponentially progressed over the past decade, but it has not been a straight line up of financial success for companies like Shapeways and MakerBot (now part of Stratasys), which both made the original CNBC Disruptor 50 list in 2013.

For Shapeways, the idea began in the Philips' Electronics design department over a decade ago in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Then in 2012, it brought 3-D printing to the U.S. with a factory in Long Island City, Queens, housing 50 industrial printers and able to churn out millions of consumer-designed products a year, from art to fashion, lamps, necklaces, gadgets, games, drones, medical devices and robotics. It now claims to have helped partners produce over 21 million 3-D printed components and has also expanded to Livonia, Michigan.

Co-founder Robert Schouwenburg says when the company first started, 3-D printing was relatively new, and he and his co-founders were so intrigued by the idea of just pressing a button and an object coming out. They, however, were surprised when printing just a 4x4 cube cost $100. That moment sparked their interest in figuring out how to make the technology more affordable. Schouwenburg and his co-founders Marleen Vogelaar and Peter Weijmarshausen came up with the concept of allowing individuals to upload a part that they wanted to Shapeways' website, pricing it and then shipping it to them directly.

At the same time, companies like MakerBot, founded by former Seattle art teacher Bre Pettis and backed by Jeff Bezos, among others, was also entering the market and built Thingiverse, the largest 3-D printing community in the world, which boasts the largest installed base of 3-D printers. Stratasys, which focuses on additive manufacturing, and Makerbot, a leader in desktop 3-D printing, merged in 2013 to bring the two markets into one corporate entity. MakerBot continues to operate as a separate subsidiary of Stratasys, maintaining its own identity, products and go-to-market strategy.

With all the buzz about 3-D printing, manufacturers thought the technology could replace traditional industrial production quickly. But as with many disruptive technologies, innovative novelty is still a far way from scaling a business to compete with the cost structure of traditional industries.

"If you fast forward 10 years later, that didn't materialize, and we're still at that stage where 3-D printing is used more and more, but it hasn't replaced traditional manufacturing," Schouwenburg said. "It's just one of the many manufacturing technologies available to companies to use in their manufactured goods," he added.