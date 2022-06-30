How to save $750,000 for retirement with a $35,000 salary, broken down by age
Most financial advisors suggest that you put 10% to 15% of your salary into savings each year.
If you aim to retire with $750,000, the percentage you need to invest each year depends on how old you are when you start to save.
Here's a case study.
If you start to invest when you turn 25 and you save 13% of your $35,000 income, you will be saving more than $375 every month. That percentage of your salary would put you on track to retire with $750,000.
Watch this video to see a breakdown on how much a person earning $35,000 a year can save for retirement — based on the age that they begin to put money away.
More from Invest in You:
Tips for having a wildly successful Amazon business
Crypto is here. Are you ready?
This is why Americans can't manage their money
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.