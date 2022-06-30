How to save $750,000 for retirement with a $35,000 salary, broken down by age

Most financial advisors suggest that you put 10% to 15% of your salary into savings each year.

If you aim to retire with $750,000, the percentage you need to invest each year depends on how old you are when you start to save.

Here's a case study.

If you start to invest when you turn 25 and you save 13% of your $35,000 income, you will be saving more than $375 every month. That percentage of your salary would put you on track to retire with $750,000.

Watch this video to see a breakdown on how much a person earning $35,000 a year can save for retirement — based on the age that they begin to put money away.

More from Invest in You:

Tips for having a wildly successful Amazon business

Crypto is here. Are you ready?

This is why Americans can't manage their money

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.