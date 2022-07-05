Here's how investors can avoid violating ‘wash sale rules’ when realizing tax losses

The end of June marked the worst first six months of a year since 1970 for the S&P 500 Index, which plummeted by more than 20% since January. But there's a silver lining: the chance to turn losses into tax breaks — as long as you follow the rules.

The strategy, known as tax-loss harvesting, allows you to sell declining assets from your brokerage account and use the losses to reduce other profits. Once losses exceed gains, you can use the excess to decrease your regular income by up to $3,000 per year.

"When clients are in loss positions, they're always interested in tax-loss harvesting," said certified financial planner Larry Harris, director of tax services at Parsec Financial in Asheville, North Carolina.

However, it gets tricky when you collect the tax break but still want portfolio exposure from that asset, Harris explained.

That's because of the so-called wash sale rule, which blocks you from claiming the tax write-off if you repurchase a "substantially identical" asset within a 30-day window before or after the sale.

To put it simply: If you violate the wash sale rule, you can't write off the loss and score a tax break.