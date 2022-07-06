Biden administration plans to make sweeping changes to 'broken' student loan system

The U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C. Caroline Brehman | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it was moving to make sweeping changes to the federal student loan system, including making it easier for public servants to get debt forgiveness and setting new limits on the accrual of interest. "We are committed to fixing a broken system," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, in a statement. Key elements of the proposal include: Protections for defrauded borrowers: Under the proposed regulations, students who attended for-profit schools that lied or took advantage of them could be considered for debt cancellation as a group, meaning individuals wouldn't be burdened to make their case alone. Defrauded borrowers would also be given more leeway around when they could file a claim for loan cancellation, and the definition of misconduct by schools would be expanded to include aggressive and deceptive recruitment practices. Many colleges could also be prohibited from requiring borrowers to sign mandatory predispute arbitration agreements or class-action waivers. An overhaul of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program: The policy allows for debt cancellation after 10 years for those who work for the government or specific nonprofits. Borrowers who were in certain types of forbearances or deferments could get those months counted toward their timeline to relief. Currently, these periods don't qualify. Late payments would also no longer be excluded from a borrowers' total qualifying payments. Changes to how interest accrues: The practice of interest capitalization on federal student loans, in which accrued interest is added to the principal balance, would also be eliminated in cases when a borrow exits a forbearance or defaults on their loan. The public has 30 days to comment on the Education Department's proposed regulations, and the final rules will go into effect no later than July 1, 2023. As many as 40 million Americans could be impacted by the changes. More from Personal Finance:

Federal student loan forgiveness still undecided

Although these changes have long been called for by advocates, the Biden administration has been under increasing pressure to respond in a deeper way to the student loan crisis by forgiving a large amount or all of the debt. The country's $1.7 trillion outstanding student loan balance outpaces credit card or auto debt, and more than 10 million borrowers were behind on their payments before the pandemic.