Fake charities can be almost impossible to spot. Here's how to make sure your donations get to the right place

"Any time there's something that is in the spotlight, there are going to be folks that are taking advantage of that," said Kevin Scally, chief relationship officer at Charity Navigator, which independently evaluates and rates nonprofits.

However, there are just as many scammers trying to capitalize on the current environmental, social and geopolitical unrest.

Whether it's an effort to support women's rights or gun control, fight climate change or help Ukrainian refugees, more Americans are giving to charity this year in response to global challenges.

Not only are charity scams now on the rise but they are also increasingly difficult to identify, he said.

"The methods of outreach are becoming more sophisticated," Scally said. "It branched into charities being misrepresented or using that organization's name or likeness."

New reports show scammers are often impersonating better-known groups and applying for tax-exempt status. Since the IRS' vetting process does little to determine whether a charity is legitimate, it can be almost impossible for donors to weed out fakes with names that sound like real charities and have IRS approval.

The IRS also recently issued a warning to taxpayers about fake charities. "Some dishonest telemarketers use names that sound like large well-known charities to confuse people," according to the release.

In one example, a 501(c)(3) organization formerly called the Cancer Society of America posed as the American Cancer Society online and on social media and cashed more than 150 donation checks made out to the well-established charity. The organization was permanently dissolved after a settlement order with the Federal Trade Commission.

In another case, the now-defunct Cancer Fund of America was one of four tax-exempt organizations run by members of the same family or their close business associates that the FTC accused of scamming consumers out of more than $187 million.

Earlier this year, the National Association of State Charity Officials sent a formal request to the FTC to prohibit this kind of charity impersonation.