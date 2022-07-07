As states and cities raise minimum wage rates, some experts say a higher federal rate is long overdue

A restaurant worker at a May 26, 2021 “Wage Strike" demonstration organized by One Fair Wage in Washington, D.C.

Workers earning minimum wage are getting an income boost in some parts of the U.S., thanks to new higher minimum pay rates that went into effect in July.

Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, D.C., all had new higher minimum wages as of July 1. Those increases come as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 per hour, unchanged since 2009.

President Joe Biden has advocated for raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour for all workers. In January, an executive order he signed that raised the minimum wage to $15 per hour for federal workers and contractors went into effect.

More from Personal Finance:

White House plans sweeping changes to student loan system

The job market is still 'red hot' despite recession fears

5 steps to take now to prepare your finances for a recession

But efforts to raise the federal pay rate more broadly were deemed ineligible for inclusion in budget reconciliation legislation last year.

"Right now, it seems somewhat stalled," said Pamela Loprest, senior fellow at the Income and Benefits Policy Center at the Urban Institute, of efforts to raise the federal minimum wage.

Meanwhile, some states and localities have taken up the issue, with Florida and Delaware moving to a $15 per hour minimum wage. Companies, such as Amazon, Target and Walmart, have also stepped up to establish higher minimum pay rates for employees.

HERE'S WHERE THE MINIMUM WAGE IS RISING Connecticut: Minimum wage increased to $14 per hour, from $13. It is set to increase again to $15 per hour starting next June. Nevada: Employees without health benefits: Minimum wage is now $10.50 per hour, up from $9.75, and will gradually increase to $12 per hour in 2024.

Employees with health benefits: Minimum wage is $9.50, up from $8.75, and will gradually go up to $11 in 2024. Oregon: The standard minimum wage goes up to $13.50 per hour, up from $12.75.

The Portland metropolitan rate goes up to $14.75 per hour, up from $14.

Non-urban counties minimum wage is now $12.50 per hour, up from $12. Washington, D.C.: Minimum wage is now $16.10 per hour, up from $15.20.

"It seems like an alternative in the stalemate of federal changes," Loprest said. "It certainly is the next best way to have change come about."