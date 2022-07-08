China and Russia show 'strong resilience' in their relationship, Chinese foreign minister says

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. This photo shows the two men in a 2021 meeting in Beijing, China.

China and Russia have demonstrated "strong resilience and strategic determination" in their relationship amid a volatile global landscape, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese text.

Wang met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Thursday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.

In relation to Russia-Ukraine, Beijing will continue to uphold an "objective and fair" stance, and support all efforts toward a peaceful resolution to the crisis, Wang said.

Beijing has so far refused to call Russia's attack on Ukraine an invasion. After a high-profile meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and and Russian President Vladimir Putin in February, a readout said there were "no limits" or "forbidden areas" of cooperation, without mentioning Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Wang said China will also continue to pursue Xi's vision for global security and will work with all parties to ensure that. He added that Beijing will continue to oppose unilateral pursuits by groups of countries seeking hegemony.

