A 'very difficult road' lies ahead for Ukraine, Zelenskyy says; high stakes meeting on grain exports set to take place

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that "a really difficult road" lies ahead for Ukraine as Russia continues to make incremental advances in the east of the country.

Meanwhile in Turkey, a meeting is set to take place in Istanbul today between Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations, focusing on efforts to restart Ukrainian grain exports.

Andriy Yermak from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on his Telegram channel that the parties will discuss sea corridors for the export of grain, along with security issues. For months, Russian war ships have blocked Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Back in Ukraine, anti-Russian sentiment is rife in occupied parts of the country, Britain's Ministry of Defense noted on Wednesday, with Russian and pro-Russian officials (called collaborators by Ukraine) being targeted. A Moscow-installed mayor in Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region was killed in a car bombing on Monday.