75% of middle-class households say their income is falling behind the cost of living

The reality of inflation and the specter of a recession appear to be weighing heavily on middle-class households.

Among those whose income falls in the $30,000-to-$100,000 range, 75% say their earnings are falling behind the cost of living, and 77% think the U.S. will be in a recession by the end of 2022, according to a recent survey from Primerica.

There's also been a general uptick in financial worries in the last six months, with 39% of those surveyed expecting to be worse off financially in a year, up from 32% in March and 28% in December 2021. In December 2020, that share was 17%.

More from Personal Finance:

Workers could see average raises of 4.1% in 2023

Focus on ‘personal economy,' not possible recession

Here's why inflation is less likely to hurt some retirees

"There's a higher level of concern financially among middle-income families than there was even at [the height] of the pandemic," said Glenn Williams, CEO of Primerica.

The June survey of nearly 1,400 adults was done as part of Primerica's quarterly check-in on the financial security of middle-income families.