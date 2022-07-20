Federal consumer finance watchdog to tighten bank rules around money-transfer scams, report says

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to tighten rules around fraudulent money transfers via services like Zelle by pushing banks to repay more customers harmed by these alleged scams, according to a report published Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal.

These services facilitate quick and digital payments from person to person.

The CFPB, a federal agency created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, is preparing to issue guidance in coming weeks that would raise banks' financial obligations to customers who lose money in a payment-services scam, according to the report.

Banks generally only have liability for such transactions when they're unauthorized by customers, but the CFPB may raise the bar by deeming payments made to a scammer as unauthorized, according to the WSJ report.