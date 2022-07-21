The wealthy now have more time to avoid estate taxes, thanks to an IRS change

If your family has significant wealth, it's now easier to avoid federal estate taxes, thanks to recent changes from the IRS.

The IRS improved a strategy known as "portability," used by high-net-worth married couples expecting to owe federal estate taxes when the second spouse dies.

Here's how it works: While a spouse may inherit all of their partner's assets tax-free, estate taxes may be owed after the surviving spouse passes, depending on the total value.

In 2022, there's a $12.06 million exemption per person for gifts and estate taxes, meaning you won't owe federal levies for giving away $12.06 million or less to your children or other non-spouse beneficiaries during life or at your death. You may owe up to 40% estate taxes on anything above that.

But the surviving spouse may elect portability, allowing them to have their partner's unused exemption along with their own, explained certified financial planner David Silversmith, a CPA and senior manager of PKF O'Connor Davies in Hauppauge, New York. That means the couple could gift $24.12 million before estate taxes kick in.

Previously, surviving spouses had two years from their partner's death to elect portability, but the latest IRS change extends the deadline to five years, he said.