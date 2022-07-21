Toyota plans to roll out hydrogen fuel-cell trucks for the Japanese market next year

A Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle photographed in Berlin, Germany, in August 2021. The Japanese automotive giant started working on the development of fuel-cell vehicles back in 1992.

Automotive giant Toyota, along with three other partners, will work on the development of light-duty fuel cell electric trucks with a view to rolling them out in Japan next year.

In a statement Tuesday, Toyota said it would collaborate with Isuzu, Hino Motors and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation on the project. Both Isuzu and Hino carried the same statement as Toyota on their respective websites.

One potential use case for the fuel cell vehicles could be in the supermarket and convenience store sector, where Toyota said light-duty trucks were "required to drive long distances over extended hours to perform multiple delivery operations in one day."

The company also listed fast refueling as a requirement for vehicles operating in this segment.

"The use of FC [fuel cell] technology, which runs on high energy density hydrogen and has zero CO2 emissions while driving, is considered effective under such operating conditions," it added.

According to the company, an introduction to the market is slated for after January 2023, with light duty fuel-cell trucks used at distribution sites in Fukushima Prefecture and other projects in Tokyo.

Hino Motors is part of the Toyota Group, while CJPT was established by Isuzu, Toyota and Hino in 2021.