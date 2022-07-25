Nearly 20% of Americans are afraid to check their credit card statements as interest rates approach an all-time high

domoyega | E+ | Getty Images

What Americans are buying with credit cards

While soaring inflation has adjusted some summer trips, travel has returned to pre-Covid pandemic levels, the Mastercard Economics Institute found. And many Americans are turning to plastic to fund their trips. Vacations are the top credit card expense in 17 states, according to the Upgraded Points report. Other popular purchases were computers, furniture, automotive expenses and televisions, the survey revealed.

However, the same report found more than one-third of respondents have used credit to purchase something they couldn't afford but didn't want to wait for. "Instant gratification has become more accessible than ever before," said certified financial planner Cecil Staton, president and wealth advisor at Arch Financial Planning in Athens, Georgia. Consumers have more ways to finance purchases, but high-interest credit card debt can be one of the toughest to pay off, he said.

It's critical to check your credit card statements

With many Americans struggling, it's easy to see why some may avoid credit card statements, said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree. However, it's a critical budgeting tool and a way to protect yourself from fraud, he said. "With rampant inflation and rising interest rates, it is even more important to check your card statements regularly," Schulz said. If you're wrestling with a high credit card balance, you can try calling your issuer to ask for a lower interest rate. "It works more often than you'd imagine," he said.

