Considering a job change? Experts explain how to ace that 'Great Reshuffle' career move

A record number of workers have quit their jobs, looked for new ones and renegotiated along the way. But with all the opportunities the current labor market offers, there are challenges, too — especially when it comes to standing out in a sea of job applicants. About 1 in 5 workers, or 22%, said will likely look for a new job in the next six months, but only about one-third think it will be easy, despite widespread job openings, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center. Still, the chance at a fresh start with higher pay or more flexibility (or simply to relieve burnout) is driving many workers to get in on the Great Resignation, also known as the Great Reshuffle, while they can.

It could get harder to find a job

How to get hired in uncertain times

Getty Images

Recruiters spend less than seven seconds, on average, reviewing an applicant's resume, according to Toni Frana, the career services manager at FlexJobs. "Having a standout resume is more important than ever," she said. It can be tempting to submit as many applications as possible, hoping that something will stick, Frana added, however, panic-applying to every position is rarely effective. "Hiring managers are much more likely to invest their time in a candidate who has tailored their resume and cover letter to the specific role." Additionally, having a summary, skills section and headline under your name can play a key role in making your resume stand out.

Top tips to perfecting your resume and profile

For starters, "think of your summary as your virtual introduction," said LinkedIn's career expert Blair Heitmann. Keep it to about four or five sentence bullets and consider adding relevant skills and keywords featured in descriptions of jobs that seem interesting to you, she advised. "A good rule of thumb is to think of your summary as an elevator pitch — spotlight what you're in it for, and what drives you to go to work every day," said Heitmann.

To showcase your skills, start with the top five that are most relevant for your job or the job you want and think broadly about skills you may have gained through other work experience, extracurricular activities or volunteer work. Here's where you can tailor your experience as closely as you can to the specific job you want, and include any transferable skills that may add value, such as communication or time management, Heitmann said. "Job seekers can — and should — add different skills to each of their job descriptions," she advised.

But don't just list what you've done. Rather than say "I was responsible for managing the front office," add tangible results, she said. For example, tout the fact that you "implemented a new filing system that increased productivity by 15%." Finally, put a face to a name. "Don't underestimate the importance of showcasing your true self with a great profile photo," Heitmann said. That doesn't mean you need special hair or makeup or fancy equipment. "All it takes is a quick snap," she added. "It's your virtual handshake, and a simple way to be recognized and discovered."

3 tips for avoiding job application pitfalls