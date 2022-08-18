5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), August 17, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Stocks look to bounce back

Stock futures rose Thursday morning, as markets looked to shake off Wednesday's declines. The down day snapped the Dow's five-session winning streak, too, and the S&P 500 looks like it may not notch a fifth-straight winning week. Investors are processing a couple days of big retail earnings, particularly from Walmart, which showed resilience as inflation-weary shoppers traded down, and Target, which suffered a big blow to profits as it worked through loads of unwanted inventory. The Fed minutes also factored in (more on that below). Market watchers on Thursday will also chew over new existing home sales and weekly unemployment claims data.

2. Get used to rate hikes

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, July 27, 2022. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

The Federal Reserve is prepared to keep hiking rates until inflation comes down in a big way, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank's policy-setting committee last month. The Fed raised rates by three-quarters of a point in June and July, and another increase is expected when Chairman Jerome Powell and others on the Federal Open Market Committee meet again in September. The minutes did, however, indicate that the Fed could ease off rate increases if central bankers see that their tighter policy is successfully fighting the four-decade-high inflation with which consumers are grappling. Gas prices have come down a bit, helping ease the rate of inflation, but the Fed and markets alike are looking for signs that it'll keep sliding.

3. No joy in meme-ville

A security guard stands next to a Bed Bath & Beyond sign at the entrance to a New York City store location. Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Bed Bath and Beyond shares tumbled double digits after hours when it became clear that Ryan Cohen, the activist investor and meme stock maven, filed paperwork proposing to sell his entire stake in the troubled retailer. It's not clear whether Cohen, who recently owned more than 11% of Bed Bath shares, actually sold anything. The filing became public late Wednesday, and it followed a Tuesday filing that said Cohen's firm, RC Ventures, owned more than 9.4 million shares of Bed Bath. The news set off a furor on the Wall Street Bets Reddit message board, where Bed Bath has become a favorite of the meme stock crowd. "Of course he didn't sell," one user said. "He's an ape like us." Shares of the company are up more than 300% this month.

4. CDC cops to Covid failures

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new emerging variants at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 11, 2022. Shawn Thew | Reuters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admitted after an internal review that it didn't respond quickly enough to the spread of Covid. So, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said she would reorganize the agency to address its failures. Among the objectives: improving the speed of data-sharing and making guidelines simpler and less confusing for the general public. "For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for Covid-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations," the CDC director said in a statement.

5. An EV packed with Detroit muscle

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept car Dodge