Australian bank to scrap loans for new diesel and gasoline cars as country looks to increase EV uptake

Cars and buses in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, May 25, 2020. Authorities in the country are looking to set up a National Electric Vehicle Strategy.

An Australian bank plans to stop giving loans for new diesel and gasoline cars as the country tries to encourage the use of electric vehicles and catch up with other developed countries.

In a statement Friday, Bank Australia said it would scrap loans for new fossil fuel vehicles from 2025. Sasha Courville, its chief impact officer, said that date had been picked "because the change to electric vehicles needs to happen quickly."

The bank, Courville added, believed this could happen "with the right supporting policies in place to bring a greater range of more affordable electric vehicles to Australia."

While there will be no more loans for new combustion engine vehicles — including hybrids — from 2025, Bank Australia will continue to provide them for used ones.

"We'll continue to offer loans for second-hand fossil fuel vehicles until there is a viable and thriving market for electric vehicles," it said.

On that front, Friday also saw the Australian government provide information about plans to set up a National Electric Vehicle Strategy for the country, with a discussion paper on the matter due to be released for consultation.