Pause on student loan payments is extended through end of December. Here are smart ways for borrowers to use the extra cash

A pause on federal student loan payments that began more than two years ago will now continue through Dec. 31, President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

The extension — coming just a week before payments were scheduled to resume — was included in Biden's announcement on Twitter that the government will forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers who have received Pell Grants and $10,000 for all others. The relief is limited to individuals with income of less than $125,000 or, for families, under $250,000.

This marks the seventh time the government has continued the freeze on loan payments. It began in March 2020 under President Donald Trump when the Covid pandemic upended the U.S. economy and has been continually renewed since then.

This will be the final extension, Biden said.

For borrowers, the reprieve translates into having a few more months of extra cash in their budgets — which means it's worth considering how best to use that money before payments resume.

If you have no emergency savings, it may be worth setting aside what you're not paying to a student loan servicer so you have a cushion going forward, said certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan, founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida.

"The first thing is to make sure you have an emergency fund," McClanahan said.