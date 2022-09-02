White House fires back at Republicans planning to challenge student loan forgiveness

The Biden administration is firing back at Republicans considering bringing a legal challenge against President Joe Biden's historic move to forgive the student debt of tens of millions of Americans.

A White House spokesman, Abdullah Hasan, accused the GOP of double standards that punished the middle class.

"Let's be clear about what they would be trying to do here: The same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax giveaway for the rich and had hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own small business loan debt forgiven would be trying to keep millions of working middle-class Americans in mountains of debt," Hasan told CNBC.

The news of a possible challenge from the right to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which would cancel up to $20,000 for millions of borrowers, is unsurprising. Even before the president made his announcement, some Republicans were working to stop an effort to cancel the debt.

Now, GOP attorneys general from states such as Arizona, Missouri and Texas, as well as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and those connected to conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, are considering their options on attempting to block the president's plan.

That is sure to make anxious the tens of millions of Americans who were just last week celebrating their debt forgiveness. A drawn-out legal challenge would threaten to throw the fate of an estimated 43 million people's debts into limbo for the foreseeable future.

The issue could make its way to the Supreme Court.