German gas giant Uniper says the worst is still to come after Russia halts flows to Europe

German energy giant Uniper on Tuesday warned the worst is still to come as concerns over Russian gas supplies to Europe through fall and winter continue to push up prices. "I have said this a number of times now over this year and I'm educating also policymakers. Look, the worst is still to come," Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at Gastech 2022 in Milan, Italy. "What we see on the wholesale market is 20 times the price that we have seen two years ago — 20 times. That is why I think we need to have really an open discussion with everyone taking responsibility on how to fix that," he added. Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom on Friday indefinitely halted gas flows to Europe via a major pipeline, stoking fears that parts of Europe could be forced to ration energy through winter. Uniper, as Germany's biggest importer of gas, has been hit hard by vastly reduced gas flows via pipelines from Russia, which have sent prices soaring.

Uniper has requested billions in financial aid from the German government as a result of surging gas and electric prices. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The German government agreed in July to bail out Uniper with a 15-billion-euro ($14.9 billion) rescue deal to provide the embattled firm with some financial relief. Maubach said on Tuesday that some of the details still needed to be ironed out with this stabilization package. Russia's halt to supplies via Nord Stream 1 and the subsequent spike in European gas prices, is likely to exacerbate the situation for the company. Shares of Uniper were 3.5% lower on Tuesday morning. The Frankfurt-listed stock price is down more than 88% year-to-date.

Partnership with Gazprom is 'broken'