Asia-Pacific markets rise; Japan travel stocks gain on border easing reports

Visitors walk on the Sannenzaka slope in Kyoto, Japan. Travel stocks in Japan rose on reports that border measures may be eased further.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Monday on improved risk sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 1.16% to close at 28,542.11, while the Topix index advanced 0.75% to 1,980.22. Travel stocks in Japan rose on reports that border measures may be eased further.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also added 1.02% to end the session at 6,964.50. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked 0.51% higher.

Mainland China, Hong Kong and South Korea markets are closed for a holiday. The U.S. is set to release its consumer price index for August later in the week.