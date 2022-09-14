European stocks close lower as global markets react badly to U.S. inflation data; Uniper down 18%

European markets closed lower on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest inflation data out of the U.S.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 0.8%, with almost all sectors and all major bourses sliding into negative territory. Mining stocks led the losses, down 2.3%, while oil and gas stocks bucked the downward trend, up 0.8%.

U.S. stocks posted their worst day in two years on Tuesday after a key August inflation report came in hotter than expected, hurting investor optimism for cooling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose by 0.1% for the month and 8.3% annually in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday, defying economist expectations that headline inflation would fall 0.1% month on month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, climbed 0.6% from July and 6.3% from August 2021.

The reading fueled further speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive policy of tightening monetary policy.

The inflation report was one of the last pieces of data on inflation the Fed will see ahead of its September meeting, where the central bank is expected to deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike in an effort to combat high inflation.