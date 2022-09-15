Shenzhen stocks drop 2% in mixed Asia markets; China keeps medium-term rates steady

A woman walks by the gate of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on August 20, 2020 in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province of China.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday after Wednesday's negative session, with stocks in Shenzhen and Shanghai falling sharply.

Mainland China's Shenzhen Component fell 2.105% to 11,526.96, dragged down by energy stocks. The Shanghai Composite shed 1.16% to 3,199.92, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong added 0.44% to 18930.38.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.21% to 27,875.91 and the Topix index was 0.15% higher at 1,950.43. The Japanese yen was last trading at 143.69 against the dollar after a reported "rate check" by the Bank of Japan.

In South Korea, the Kospi closed 0.4% lower at 2,401.83 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.21% to 6,842.90.