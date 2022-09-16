Putin admits China has 'concerns' over Ukraine invasion; Russia's Wagner Group recruiting convicts

The Pentagon updated its timeline for the transfer of two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine, saying they would arrive within two months, or by mid-November.

"We're tracking that two NASAMS are expected to be delivered within the next two months or so," said Pentagon press secretary Brigadier Gen. Patrick Ryder.

"These defensive systems will further contribute to protecting Ukrainians from enemy air threats, including aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles."

The NASAMS is one of the most highly anticipated weapons systems that has been committed to the Ukrainian military thus far in the war.

Developed by Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg, it is orders of magnitude more advanced than the Russian-made air defense systems that Ukraine has used in the past, notably the S-300.

It also represents a major step for Ukraine's military toward a longer-term cooperation with Western allies.

NASAMS "is a NATO system, so for us it's important to start to help the Ukrainians transition their air defense systems from what is a now a Soviet-type system, to introduce some of this modern technology," a senior Defense Department official said in July.

-- Christina Wilkie