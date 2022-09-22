New retirees may face surcharges for Medicare premiums. Here's how to appeal paying extra if your income has dropped

Ronnie Kaufman | DigitalVision | Getty Images

How much Medicare surcharges could cost you

For 2022, IRMAAs kick in for individuals with modified adjusted gross income of more than $91,000. For married couples filing joint tax returns, the surcharges start above $182,000. The extra charges increase at higher income thresholds. (See charts below.)

The surcharge for Part B ranges this year from $68 to $408.20, depending on income. Based on this year's standard monthly premium of $170.10, that results in IRMAA-affected beneficiaries paying premiums ranging from $238.10 to $578.30. For Part D, the surcharges for 2022 range from $12.40 to $77.90. That's in addition to any premium you pay, whether through a stand-alone prescription drug plan or through a Medicare Advantage Plan, which typically includes Part D coverage. Those premiums can vary among plans.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has not yet announced 2023 amounts for various costs associated with the program, including income thresholds for IRMAAs or the exact amount of the surcharge associated with each bracket. This year, 5.3 million Medicare beneficiaries paid Part B IRMAAs and an estimated 6.8 million will do so in 2023, according to the latest Medicare trustees report. For Part D, 4.5 million beneficiaries are subject to IRMAAs this year and an estimated 5.8 million will pay the surcharge in 2023.

Wait for a 'benefit determination letter' before appealing

If you think your new income would result in paying no surcharge or at least paying less, it's worth appealing. However, requesting the change is generally not something you can do ahead of your Medicare coverage kicking in or before the Social Security Administration sends you a "benefit determination letter." "Often we see beneficiaries get a bill for the standard premium just after the Part B enrollment, and then they get a second bill weeks later with the addition of the IRMAA," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder of insurance firm Boomer Benefits. "Since the Social Security Administration is not making that initial determination in time for the IRMAA to even make its way on the first premium bill, you don't want to be trying to ask for reconsideration of a decision that has yet to be made," Roberts said.

