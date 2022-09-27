Ford unveils new F-Series Super Duty trucks designed to boost its commercial, software services businesses

DETROIT – Ford Motor is redesigning a pivotal product lineup, leaning on new software and connected data metrics, to boost profits in its commercial vehicle business.

The Detroit automaker on Tuesday revealed its 2023 F-Series Super Duty trucks, a lineup of vehicles ranging from large pickups to commercial trucks and chassis cabs that are used for emergency response, towing and plowing, and construction or utility work.

The vehicles – part of Ford's best-selling F-Series truck lineup – are high-margin, key to retaining recurring fleet customers and a major part of Ford's plans to grow its commercial business.

"These are massively important. Super Duty is the size of revenue of Southwest Airlines, Marriott or Nordstrom. It's a big part of the business," Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro, told CNBC. "And now we're bringing them into the digital age."

Cannis declined to disclose revenue for Ford's Super Duty lineup, but Southwest, Marriott and Nordstrom most recently reported annual revenues of between $14 billion and $16 billion. Ford reported more than $136 billion in total revenue in 2021.

Super Duty trucks have more than 50% market share in utility, mining, construction and emergency response vehicles, according to Ford, citing data from S&P Global Mobility.

The designs of the new trucks are notably different on the exterior, featuring redesigned C-clamp lights and larger grilles. But the most important changes for Ford can't be seen by the naked eye, including new electrical architectures, or brains, of the vehicles. The updates will give Ford the ability to introduce new software, data telematics and fleet management tools, Cannis said.