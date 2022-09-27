Millennials, bailing on stocks and other investments, might not find bonds so boring anymore 

Most millennials have invested heavily in stocks or cryptocurrency — and that hasn't turned out so well.

The S&P 500 Index is down more than 20% so far this year. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is hovering around $19,000 after starting out the year above $45,000.

As many younger investors bail out of those investments, bonds may not look so boring anymore.

Treasury bonds, backed by the U.S. government, are a lower-risk option, offering returns now that many investors may find very attractive. The yield on the 2-year Treasury hit 4.351% on Monday, reaching a fresh 15-year high.

Adding bonds to your portfolio could be a smart, "tactical" play for one or two years, or less, said financial advisor Kristin O'Keeffe Merrick at O'Keeffe Financial Partners in Fairlawn, New Jersey.

More from Invest in You:

Entrepreneur quit job to now teach how you can afford anything

Crypto is here. Are you ready?

This is why Americans can't manage their money

"I don't think this should take place in your equity portfolio," she added. "I don't think you should be selling your equity portfolio to buy bonds."

Yet younger investors have been closing investing accounts, making them heavy sellers over the past year — more so than any other generation. A recent survey by Ally Financial finds nearly half of millennials, or 49%, sold all or some of their investments in the 12 months through August.

Other generations of investors were more likely to stay the course.

To that point, only 21% of Gen Xers, 17% of Gen Z and 13% of baby boomers sold all or some of their investments.