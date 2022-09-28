Major Asia markets down 2%; Chinese yuan at weakest since 2008

The logo of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), is displayed at the bourse in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Major indexes in the Asia-Pacific briefly dipped 2% after the S&P 500 set a new 2022 low overnight on Wall Street. The offshore and onshore Chinese yuan reached weakest levels since 2008.

Japan's Nikkei 225 briefly fell 2% and last traded 1.7% lower, while the Topix index slipped 1.37%.

Minutes from the Bank of Japan's July meeting said a few policy board members see consumer inflation slowing in fiscal 2023 unless commodity prices continue to rise.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also fell 2% and last traded at 1.82 lower. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.44% lower and the Shenzhen Component fell more than 1%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 1.12%. The Kospi in South Korea shed 2.1%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.33% lower.