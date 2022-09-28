One-way economy flights from Moscow to Dubai are nearly $5,000 as Russians flee mobilization call

The airline industry has been hamstrung by a perfect storm of challenges over recent weeks, from labor shortages and supply disruptions to rising fuel prices.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — One-way economy flights from Moscow to Dubai are going for as much as $5,000 and many have completely sold out in the days following Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of "partial" mobilization of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine.

The roughly five-hour flight did cost around $350 one week before the announcement that was delivered on Sept. 21.

Current prices on UAE airlines Emirates and FlyDubai for the month between Sept. 28 and Oct. 26 are going for between $2,577 and $4,773 for a one-way economy ticket, according to those airlines' websites. The cheaper of those prices is more than two and a half times the average monthly Russian salary of $965, according to Statista.com. Direct flights to Dubai from St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, were priced at around $2,600.

One-way economy flights to Abu Dhabi from Moscow are around $3,000 on Etihad airlines.

Flights with connections are available for lower rates, but still substantially higher than average, according to Google Travel. An economy ticket to Dubai on Azerbaijan Airlines with a layover in Baku ran for between $988 and $1,040 in the week between Sept. 28 and Oct. 6, about triple its price prior to the mobilization announcement.

"Russians gettin' outta dodge," Ian Bremmer, CEO of risk consultancy Eurasia Group, wrote on Twitter, along with a video from flight tracking site Flightradar24.com showing masses of planes leaving Russia over the course of a few days.

For those with more money to spend, seats on private jets are an option, but their price tags have ballooned as well. Russians "are paying between £20,000 and £25,000 for a seat on a private plane," The Guardian wrote in a report Tuesday, several times more than normal prices, citing the head of a private flying company who said that demand has increase by 50 times.

Flights out of Russia in general surged in price and many sold out entirely in the days following the news, and satellite imagery as well as footage published on news outlets and social media show long lines of cars backed up for miles on Russia's borders with Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and several other countries. Kazakhstan's government reported taking in nearly 100,000 Russians in the last week.