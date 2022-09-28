Biden approves $1.1 billion more in military aid to Ukraine; Russia denies Nord Stream sabotage allegations

After a series of sham referendums in four Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, the results are out. Unsurprisingly, they show a resounding majority voted to join Russia. The referendums are widely seen as rigged, as many irregular voting practices have been reported.

Electoral officials went door to door with portable ballot boxes to collect votes from residents living in the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south, and self-proclaimed, pro-Russian "republics" in Donetsk and Luhansk, with polling stations open only yesterday, the last day of voting.

It's widely expected that Russian President Vladimir Putin will announce Friday that the occupied regions are being annexed and becoming a part of the Russian Federation. There are widespread fears that Moscow could resort to nuclear weapons to "defend" what it will claim is its territory.

Elsewhere, European officials continue to investigate unexplained leaks affecting both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that carry natural gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

Both Europe and Russia have both said sabotage cannot be ruled out as the cause of the damage, but the finger of blame is being pointed squarely at Moscow — which has yet to respond directly to the accusations.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden approved $1.1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine.