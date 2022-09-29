CNBC Pro

Behind the big Apple downgrade: Analyst who made the call reveals why the stock is in trouble

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In CNBC TV Picks

Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says the market bottom is in and a 'soft landing' is still possible
CNBC ProWharton's Jeremy Siegel says the market bottom is in and a 'soft landing' is still possible
Jesse Pound
Mohamed El-Erian says Fed should keep focus on inflation even with economy 'weakening really fast'
CNBC ProMohamed El-Erian says Fed should keep focus on inflation even with economy 'weakening really fast'
Jesse Pound
Dan Niles dumps internet stocks ahead of an 'ugly' week of earnings
CNBC ProDan Niles dumps internet stocks ahead of an 'ugly' week of earnings
Yun Li
Read More