Spain says Nord Stream gas leaks likely a deliberate act — and points the finger at Russia

BORNHOLM, DENMARK - SEPTEMBER 27: Danish Defense shows the gas leaking at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark on September 27, 2022.

Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said Thursday that the damage caused to the two subsea Nord Stream gas pipelines was likely a deliberate act linked to the Russian government.

"It was a deliberate act and in my opinion it can very likely be linked to the push for constant provocation by the Kremlin," Ribera told reporters, according to Reuters.

Russia's foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC Thursday morning.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that claims Russia was behind the suspected attack were "stupid."

The cause of the gas leaks is not yet known. Swedish police are currently investigating the leaks and the European Union suspects sabotage, particularly as the incident comes amid a bitter energy standoff between Brussels and Moscow.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines connect Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

Seismologists on Monday reported explosions in the vicinity of the unusual Nord Stream gas leaks, which are situated in international waters but inside Denmark and Sweden's exclusive economic zone.

The explosions sent gas spewing into the Baltic Sea. Denmark's armed forces said video footage showed the largest gas leak created a surface disturbance of roughly 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) in diameter, while the smallest leak caused a circle of approximately 200 meters.