U.S. announces new sanctions on Russia in response to Ukraine annexation

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration announced new economic sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and entities Friday in response to the Kremlin's illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine.

"Make no mistake: these actions have no legitimacy," President Joe Biden said in a statement slamming Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal of recreating a Soviet-style Russian empire.

"I urge all members of the international community to reject Russia's illegal attempts at annexation and to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said, vowing that America and its allies would hold the Kremlin accountable.

The new sanctions target several front companies outside of Russia that were created this year to help major Russian military suppliers evade the sanctions they had already faced.

The new designations also expand sanctions on top Kremlin officials to include their wives and adult children. After seven months of war and economic sanctions, these revisions offer a window into what U.S. officials believe is working.

The Treasury Department named 14 international suppliers that assisted Russia's military supply chains. It also imposed designations on 109 members of Russia's State Duma and 169 members of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

Also new on Friday is the addition of Elvira Sakhipzadovna Nabiullina, Russia's central bank governor and a former advisor to Putin. Since 2013, she has overseen its efforts to protect the Kremlin from Western sanctions after Russia illegally seized Crimea in 2014, according to the Treasury Department.

The newly sanctioned family members are the relatives of members of Russia's National Security Council. They include Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's wife and two adult children, along with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's wife and adult children.

Meanwhile, the State Department will impose visa restrictions on Ochur-Suge Mongush, for a gross violation of human rights perpetrated against a Ukrainian prisoner of war and 910 individuals. The department will also impose visa restrictions on members of the Russian military, Belarusian military officials and proxies operating on behalf of the Kremlin.

What's more, the Department of Commerce is adding 57 entities to its export controls list. It will reiterate that countries that seek to provide material support to Russia and Belarus' defense sector are subject to penalties.

In announcing the annexations Friday in Moscow, Putin declared that "There are four new regions of Russia," referring to the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Putin cited sham referendum votes held in Russian-occupied areas, saying voters approved becoming parts of Russia. Those votes are widely viewed by Western officials as rigged and illegitimate.

"The results are known, well known," Putin said.