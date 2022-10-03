LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets fall; oil up more than 2% on reports of a possible OPEC+ supply cut
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday as markets enter the last quarter of the year.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.8% lower in early trade. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up early gains to fall 0.4%.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell more than 1% in early trade, but recovered slightly and was last up 0.18%, while the Topix index was fractionally lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.32%.
Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate futures jumped on reports of a possible OPEC+ supply cut.
Later in the week, Australia's central bank will announce its interest rate decision, while several countries in Asia will report inflation data.
China markets are closed for the Golden Week holiday, and South Korea's market is also closed.
ANZ sees significant chance of an OPEC+ cut as large as 1 million barrels per day
Ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Oct. 5, ANZ sees a "significant chance of a cut" as large as 1 million barrels per day, analysts at the firm said in a note.
That move is likely to be made "to counteract the excessive bearishness in the market."
The note added that any production cuts below 500,000 barrels per day, however, would be "shrugged off by the market."
–Jihye Lee
— Zavier Ong
Business confidence of Japan's large manufacturers worsens
Sentiment of Japan's large manufacturers worsened in the July-to-September quarter, according to the Bank of Japan's latest quarterly tankan business sentiment survey.
The headline index for large manufacturers' sentiment came in at 8, a decline from the previous quarter's reading of 9. Economists polled by Reuters expected a print of 11.
"Our expectation and market expectations were for the manufacturing reading to pick up — supply conditions had improved, you've seen fading supply impact from zero-Covid policies in China, commodity prices came down a little bit," said Stefan Angrick, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics.
"The fact that the manufacturing side of the economy isn't doing so well certainly isn't great for the outlook," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."
But the non-manufacturing index ticked up slightly, which could mean Japan's late Covid recovery is getting underway, he added.
— Abigail Ng
— Ganesh Rao
Oil prices jump on reports of OPEC+ mulling production cut
Oil prices jumped after reports that OPEC+ is considering an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day, citing sources.
Such a move would be the biggest taken by the organization to address weakness in global demand.
Brent crude futures jumped 3.3% to $87.97 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures also popped 3.21% to trade at $82.04 per barrel.
— Jihye Lee
— Zavier Ong