Asia-Pacific markets fall; oil up more than 2% on reports of a possible OPEC+ supply cut

Pedestrians cross a road in front of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday as markets enter the last quarter of the year.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.8% lower in early trade. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up early gains to fall 0.4%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell more than 1% in early trade, but recovered slightly and was last up 0.18%, while the Topix index was fractionally lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.32%.

Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate futures jumped on reports of a possible OPEC+ supply cut.

Later in the week, Australia's central bank will announce its interest rate decision, while several countries in Asia will report inflation data.

China markets are closed for the Golden Week holiday, and South Korea's market is also closed.