European stocks slump, following gloomy sentiment in Asia-Pacific; Credit Suisse down 9%

European stocks fell on Monday as markets entered the last quarter of the year.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped 1% in early trade, with financial services stocks shedding 1% to lead losses while oil and gas stocks added 1.3%.

The decline in Europe comes after a gloomy trading session in Asia-Pacific markets, with sharp moves in the price of oil.

Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate futures jumped after reports that OPEC+ is considering an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day, citing sources.

Such a move would be the biggest taken by the organization to address weakness in global demand.