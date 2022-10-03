LIVE UPDATES
European stocks slump, following gloomy sentiment in Asia-Pacific; Credit Suisse down 9%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stocks fell on Monday as markets entered the last quarter of the year.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped 1% in early trade, with financial services stocks shedding 1% to lead losses while oil and gas stocks added 1.3%.
The decline in Europe comes after a gloomy trading session in Asia-Pacific markets, with sharp moves in the price of oil.
Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate futures jumped after reports that OPEC+ is considering an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day, citing sources.
Such a move would be the biggest taken by the organization to address weakness in global demand.
Stocks on the move: Credit Suisse down 9%, Accelleron down 12% on debut
Credit Suisse shares plunged 9% on Monday as market jitters over the Swiss bank's capital position persist after a spike in credit-default swaps.
Reuters reported on Friday that Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner told staff in an internal memo that capital and liquidity were solid.
Credit Suisse is due to announce the outcome of its strategic review on Oct. 27.
At the bottom of the Stoxx 600, Accelleron sank more than 12% on its market debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich, after the former ABB turbocharging unit was spun off by the Swiss automation company.
- Elliot Smith
British pound jumps on reports UK government will U-turn on cut to top tax rate
The British pound jumped on Monday morning on reports that the U.K. government will reverse plans to scrap the top rate of income tax.
Sterling gained 0.8% against the dollar to trade at around $1.1250 shortly after 7 a.m. London time, taking the pound back to the level seen before Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng's announcement of a raft of widely criticized tax cuts on Sept. 23.
Loading chart...
- Elliot Smith
ANZ sees significant chance of an OPEC+ cut as large as 1 million barrels per day
Ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Oct. 5, ANZ sees a "significant chance of a cut" as large as 1 million barrels per day, analysts at the firm said in a note.
That move is likely to be made "to counteract the excessive bearishness in the market."
The note added that any production cuts below 500,000 barrels per day, however, would be "shrugged off by the market."
–Jihye Lee
CNBC Pro: Investment pro says ETFs are a $10 trillion opportunity — and reveals areas of ‘tremendous' value
Exchange-traded funds offer the benefit of diversification, says Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X ETFs. He said the ETF market is "growing exponentially" and estimates it to be worth $10 trillion.
He names several opportunities for ETF investors in this volatile market.
Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Zavier Ong
Oil prices jump on reports of OPEC+ mulling production cut
Oil prices jumped after reports that OPEC+ is considering an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day, citing sources.
Such a move would be the biggest taken by the organization to address weakness in global demand.
Brent crude futures jumped 3.3% to $87.97 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures also popped 3.21% to trade at $82.04 per barrel.
— Jihye Lee
CNBC Pro: The five global stocks experiencing the de-globalisation trend, according to HSBC
New research from HSBC says supply chains, geopolitical tensions, and worsening financial conditions have forced many global companies to "substantially" turn inward in search of resilient revenue and growth.
In a tough economic environment with recessionary pressures, the bank said turning inwards is "probably helpful" for these stocks.
The report titled 'A de-globalisation wave?' said European firms' foreign sales dipped below 50% in 2021, the lowest level in the last five years.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European stocks are expected to open in negative territory on Wednesday as investors react to the latest U.S. inflation data.
The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 47 points lower at 7,341, Germany's DAX 86 points lower at 13,106, France's CAC 40 down 28 points and Italy's FTSE MIB 132 points lower at 22,010, according to data from IG.
Global markets have pulled back following a higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report for August which showed prices rose by 0.1% for the month and 8.3% annually in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday, defying economist expectations that headline inflation would fall 0.1% month-on-month.
Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, climbed 0.6% from July and 6.3% from August 2021.
U.K. inflation figures for August are due and euro zone industrial production for July will be published.
— Holly Ellyatt