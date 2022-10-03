Ukraine's forces make gains after recapturing Lyman; pro-Kremlin voices criticize defeats and mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the success of Ukraine's soldiers is not limited to the recapture of Lyman, a key logistics hub for the occupying Russian forces, in the northeast of the country. He said in his nightly address that more settlements around Kherson have been liberated.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it had withdrawn its forces from Lyman on Saturday to prevent them from being encircled.

Ukraine is continuing its counteroffensive in the northeast of the country as it tries to reclaim more occupied land from Russia, which last Friday announced it was annexing four regions in Ukraine, a move branded as illegitimate and farcical by the international community.