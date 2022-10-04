Spacecraft builder York sells stake to private equity firm AEI at over $1 billion valuation

One of the company's spacecraft in orbit.

Spacecraft manufacturer York Space Systems is selling a majority stake in the company to private equity firm AE Industrial Partners at an enterprise valuation of $1.125 billion, CNBC has learned.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, makes York the latest space unicorn — a company valued at over $1 billion on the private markets. AEI took a 51% equity stake in York at that valuation, people familiar with the deal told CNBC.

AEI has made a variety of investments in the space sector over the last two years, taking positions in companies like Sierra Space, Firefly Aerospace, Redwire, Terran Orbital, and Virgin Orbit. BlackRock's private equity arm joined AEI in the York investment.

AEI declined to comment on the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed. York did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.