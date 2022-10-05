German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

A photo of a natural gas flare burning near an oil pump jack at the New Harmony Oil Field in the U.S. on June 19, 2022.

Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies, suggesting they were profiting from the fallout of the war in Ukraine.

"Some countries, including friendly ones, sometimes achieve astronomical prices [for their gas]. Of course, that brings with it problems that we have to talk about," Economy Minister Robert Habeck told regional German paper NOZ in an interview published Wednesday which was translated by NBC News. He called for more solidarity from the U.S. when it comes to assisting its energy-pressed allies in Europe.

"The United States contacted us when oil prices shot up, and the national oil reserves in Europe were tapped as a result. I think such solidarity would also be good for curbing gas prices," he said.

Habeck, the co-leader of Germany's Green Party, which is a part of Berlin's coalition government led by center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the EU should also do more to address the region's gas crisis, with countries scrambling for alternative supplies which has pressured prices even more, that was brought about by the war in Ukraine and deteriorating relations with Russia.