Ukraine takes back dozens of towns in 'annexed' regions; Putin is 'out of moves,' ex-CIA chief says

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces look increasingly ill-equipped and outmaneuvered on the battlefield, is running out of options in the war in Ukraine, according to David Petraeus, a former CIA director and retired U.S. Army general.

When asked what Putin's next move could be in Ukraine, whose armed forces are making significant gains in counteroffensives in the south and east of the country, Petraeus told CNBC's Hadley Gamble he believes Putin is "literally out of moves."

"He's trying all these different desperate actions. But the fact is the reality that confronts Russia on the battlefield is that Ukraine has a vastly more capable and larger force than the country [Russia] that is more than three times their size. The reality on the battlefield now is desperate for Putin," he added.

"There's literally nothing he can do. It is irreversible," he said, noting that even sham referendums staged by Russia in four regions, with the fake votes leading to those regions being "annexed," had not changed anything.

"The Ukrainians are already taking back ... The momentum on the battlefield, is very much against Russia, they're scrambling just to establish new defensive positions."