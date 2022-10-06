Millions of Brits to pay more in 'stealthy' taxes despite PM Truss's cuts, study finds

British Prime Minster Liz Truss' government has committed to freezing the threshold on the tax-free personal allowance until 2025-26, essentially pushing more workers into a higher tax bracket over time.

LONDON — Millions of U.K. workers are set to pay more in "stealthy" taxes over the coming years even as new Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged to ease the burden on households amid the country's worsening cost-of-living crisis, a new study found.

For every £1 ($1.12) given to workers under Truss' much-documented headline income tax cuts, £2 will be taken away through a freeze on the level at which they start paying tax on earnings, calculations released Thursday by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the U.K.'s leading economic think tank, showed.

Under the Conservative Party's "growth-focused" economic agenda, the threshold on the tax-free personal allowance will be frozen at $12,570 until the fiscal year 2025-26, essentially pushing more workers into a higher tax bracket as their earnings increase over time. This tax rate level was frozen by the previous Finance Minister Rishi Sunak but the current administration hasn't indicated that this will change.

This comes as Truss and her government have promised to shield workers from soaring inflation with cuts to the basic rate of income tax and national insurance.

"By 2025–26, these freezes take away £2 for every £1 given to households through the headline personal tax cuts," the report found.

"Not only is this true overall, but households in every part of the income distribution will, on average, lose more from freezes over the next three years than they will gain from the headline cuts."

The U.K. Treasury did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.