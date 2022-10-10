Musk says Beijing doesn't want him to sell Starlink in China

Elon Musk told the FT that Beijing doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. In this picture, Musk speaks about Starlink at Mobile World Congress in June 2021.

BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China.

"Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.

"He says Beijing sought assurances that he would not sell Starlink in China," the article said.

The FT did not say whether Musk agreed to Beijing's request. The business leader, who is CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Musk's electric car giant Tesla relies on China for more than 20% of its revenue and has a large factory in Shanghai.

In contrast to the U.S. and other countries' condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year, China has refused to call the attack an invasion.

China has in recent years put greater emphasis on building up its own technology, including in aerospace.